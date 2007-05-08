Parallels & Windows XP Preinstalled on Macs by Tech Data

Parallels, maker of the Desktop Virtualization software for Mac OS X, announced on Wednesday that their exclusive U.S. distributor, Tech Data, has just started selling Parallels Desktop plus Windows XP in 13 pre-configured packages, preinstalled on Macs, to resellers.

The Macs include: Apple Mac mini, iMac, MacBook, MacBook Pro and Mac Pro. No reseller or end-user configuration or software or OS installation is necessary; pre-configured machines are ready to run Windows XP in Parallels Desktop right out of the box.

The service is intended for resellers. Individuals wishing to buy such a pre-configured system should contact Parallels for the name of their local, participating reseller.

"TechData has greatly simplified the selling process for resellers working with clients who want to experience the best of the Windows and OS X worlds by preloading Parallels Desktop and Windows on Macs," said Bill Portin, Vice President of Sales and Operations, Parallels. "These solutions not only show Parallelsi continued channel momentum, but also demonstrates Tech Datais expertise in providing resellers with solutions that drive sales by effectively meeting customer needs."

Pricing information will be available from the participating reseller. Parallels notes that Windows XP is a "clean" install, with absolutely no crapware.