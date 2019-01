Wonder Warp Software announced the immediate availability of ShoveBox 1.5 on Wednesday. The update for the information collection and management application added the ability to annotate text, image, Web, archive and PDF entries.

Version 1.5 also gained support for global hot keys, improved Web archiving support, and a redesigned user interface.

ShoveBox 1.5 is priced at US$24.95 and is available for download at the Wonder Warp Software Web site. The update is free for current customers.