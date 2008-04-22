YML: Password Savvy and Alien Skin

Your Mac Life (YML) with Shawn King, which airs every Wednesday night, will talk with the Chief Evangelist of Agile Web Solutions about how to create strong passwords and Mac security. In addition, Alien Skin Software will talk about their hit Photoshop plug-in Doctor 2.

"Itis a question we get asked constantly while using the Internet. Most of us have fairly simple to remember passwords and we often use the same password for multiple web sites/situations. Agile Web Solutions makes 1Password and their Chief Evangelist will be on tonightis show to talk about how it can not only create strong passwords and remember them for you, it can also prevent phishing, auto-fill forms, sync with .Mac and much more," Shawn King said.

Mr. King added: "Alien Skin Software has been around for a number of years and their mission remains the same -- to make the best plugins for Adobeis Photoshop and have a blast doing it. Theyive hit another home run with Image Doctor 2 and theyill talk about it on tonightis show."

YML is videocast each Wednesday night from 5:30 PM to 8:00 PM Pacific Time or from 8:30 PM to 11:00 PM Eastern Time. An audio only version only is also available.