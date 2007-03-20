iChat: Creating New Lines Mid-message

Type something into iChat, and press Return. Off a message goes to your friend. But what if you want to add a new line of text in a single chat bubble? Instead of pressing the Return key and sending your partial message on its way, press Option-Return.
Option-Return adds extra lines to iChat messages.
Option-Return starts a new line of text without sending your message. I sometimes use this trick in group chats where I want to create a visual break between two parts of a message, but I donit want to chance having other memberis comments appear between my message segments. Itis also an easy way to send someone a list as a single, self-contained message.