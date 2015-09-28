3D Touch on the iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus doesn't let your reach inside your smartphone's display. It's actually a really cool way to make things happen without needing to drill down through lots of menus, or in some cases, even opening an app. Think of 3D Touch sort of like a hyper-contextual menu. Apple figured that might be easier to explain with a demonstration, so the company put together an awesome video showing some of the ways 3D Touch can help you out.