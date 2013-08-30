Have a Mac and iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch and want to easily share files between all of your devices? DeskConnect from Ari Weinstein and Ben Feldman has you covered. Think iOS 7's AirDrop sharing feature, but right now and without the requirement for the still unreleased iOS 7 and OS X Mavericks. You can choose which iOS devices you want to send files to through a drop down menu on your Mac, and you can send webpage links, travel directions, and more. iOS devices can send all kinds of content back, too, such as clipboard contents, photos, and files. Both are free, and available through Apple's App Store and Mac App Store.