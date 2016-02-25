Polaroid introduced a nifty gadget this week called Panorama Eyeball Head, a motorized mount that will spin your camera, iPhone, Android device, or D/SLR camera 360 degrees for smooth and even panoramic shots. It comes with a remote that allows you to control how fast it spins and how far. It has three fins to act as a standalone device, but it can also be mounted on a tripod or selfie stick (I can't imagine holding it steady at the end of a selfie stick, but that's neither here nor there). Polaroid hasn't added the device to its website yet, but it's on Amazon at $49.99—retail price is 89.99.