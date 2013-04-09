We found something pretty cool called the SOS Charger. This is a portable recharger for your iPhone with a hand crank so that you can use it even when the power's out or somewhere where a wall socket isn't an option. The device can also be charged from a standard powered USB slot (like Apple's plug-in USB adapter). This is a Kickstarter project that zoomed way past its initial goal of US$27,000. There have been 2,261 backers who have pledged $86,491.