4 As if the handful of Star Wars: The Force Awakens teasers and trailers we've seen so far aren't enough to work us into a frenzy for the movie's December 18 release, the crew at Science Vs. Cinema has been hard at work stinging them all together into a supercut. Sit down and hold on when you watch it because what they came up with should have even JJ Abrams applauding. Take a break. Watch. Watch again. It's OK, and you can tell your boss we said so.