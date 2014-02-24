The folks at EasyExplainVideo have created a cool video that reimagines the late Steve Jobs's 2007 iPhone launch at what was then called Macworld Expo. We take the iPhone and smartphones for granted today, but the reality is that Steve Jobs blew our minds by announcing three new devices—a wide screen iPod with touch controls, a revolutionary mobile phone, and a breakthrough Internet communications device. Oh yeah, and they're all one device. EasyExplainVideo took the audio from that introduction and present it with graphics the company designed to illustrate what was being said. It's pretty cool, and it was released just in time for Steve Jobs's birthday today, as well as the Apple-bashing coming from would-be competitors.