Mac Geek Gab: Favorite Travel-Related Gadgets, dotMac, and more

Travel-related Gadgets are the topic of this weeks' Gab between John and Dave. These two self-professed geeks talk through their favorite toys to use when traveling. They also talk through some news items from the week, including some poignant tips about the latest dotMac upgrade.
Show notes for TMO To Go: Mac Geek Gab For September 26th, 2005
Enhanced/AAC Podcast or MP3 Version
Stuff mentioned:
- Portable Media and Podcast Expo
- OWC Mercury On-The-Go
- Targus TCG650 Backpack
- AirPort Express
- DLO TransPod
- AirPlay
- Record Labels Want a Piece of iPod Sales
- Apple's Chapter Tool
- Apple Makes Changes to .Mac: Storage Now 1GB, Groups Added, Backup 3 Released
- iPodResQ
- 206-666-GEEK - Free voicemail courtesy of K7.net
Theme Music: "The Answer", written by Jeff Steblea and Brian Ayles, as performed by Go Figure.
