ACM 358: The Devil's Advocate, Apple Scaling, and Tim Cook's Speeches

John "The Devil's Advocate" Kheit joins Bryan and Jeff on this special episode of The Apple Context Machine. They discuss John's argument that Apple has failed to scale its product delivery even while it scales its work force. They also argue about whether or not Tim Cook is a compelling speaker (hint, Bryan has the correct opinion).

May 4, 2016 — Download: MP3 Version

