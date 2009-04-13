Mac Geek Gab #198: Backups, Wi-Fi, AppleCare Experiences, and More!

More Dock tips, backup strategies, long-haul WiFi, and general troubleshooting questions about your Mac round out this week's episode with your favorite geeks, John and Dave. Subscribe for free today!

Mac Geek Gab #198: Backups, Wi-Fi, AppleCare Experiences, and More!

Apr 14, 2009 — Download: MP3 Version or AAC Version

Note: Shownotes are complete!

Podcast Marketplace Sponsors: Audio Engine, Bare Bones, SmileOnMyMac, Circus Ponies, and Audible.

You might also like…