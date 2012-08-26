You pack the mailbag full, Dave and John answer your questions. This show starts out with your two favorite geeks running through some quick questions, solving some of those pesky little problems. Then it’s highlights from the MGG Crew Forums this week (check ‘em out if you haven’t visited already!), and then some longer questions. Topics this week include understanding Mountain Lion in the Mac App Store, Extending Wireless Networks across the house, sharing iTunes remotely, and more. Download and listen. It’s free!

MGG 414: Sophos & Thanks For All The GBs