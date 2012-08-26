You pack the mailbag full, Dave and John answer your questions. This show starts out with your two favorite geeks running through some quick questions, solving some of those pesky little problems. Then it’s highlights from the MGG Crew Forums this week (check ‘em out if you haven’t visited already!), and then some longer questions. Topics this week include understanding Mountain Lion in the Mac App Store, Extending Wireless Networks across the house, sharing iTunes remotely, and more. Download and listen. It’s free!
MGG 414: Sophos & Thanks For All The GBs
Note: Shownotes are complete!
Stuff mentioned:
- Battery Life Comparison between 10.7.4, 10.8, and 10.8.1
- Mail headers disappeared in 10.8.1
- LogMeIn
- TeamViewer
- NETGEAR PowerLine 200 Mbps kit - US$109 at Amazon
- Streambaby
- Strange Hungarian Certificate in Keychain Access
- Apple Root Certificate Program
- Removing compromised system root certificates
- SheepShaver
- Zamzar
- Documents To Go
- How to add a computer or iOS device to iTunes Match
- Sophos AntiVirus for Mac
- TR-08 - CIRCL automatic launch object detection for Mac OS X
- WhatSize
- OmniDiskSweeper
- Mac OS X: Setting up Login, Startup items
- DaisyDisk
- USB 3.0
- What is Thunderbolt?
- iStat Menus
- Hardware Growler on The Mac App Store
- - You’re downloading today’s show from CacheFly’s network
- BackBeat Media Podcast Network
- MacGeekGab AAC Enhanced Feed - Thanks to Michael Johnston of We Have Communicators (formerly the iPhoneAlley podcast).