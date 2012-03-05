MGG 384: Photos, Lion Tips, Speaker Management & More!

Dave’s back from vacation and he, John, and Pilot Pete dig into the mailbag to answer your questions. Topics include finding links to networked files, solving Address Book problems, managing external speakers with iTunes and your Mac, and troubleshooting iPhoto. All this and more on today’s episode. Download now (it’s free!) and enjoy!

MGG 384: Photos, Lion Tips, Speaker Management & More!

Mar 5, 2012 — Download: MP3 Version or AAC Version

Note: Shownotes are complete!

Stuff mentioned:

You might also like…