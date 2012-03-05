Dave’s back from vacation and he, John, and Pilot Pete dig into the mailbag to answer your questions. Topics include finding links to networked files, solving Address Book problems, managing external speakers with iTunes and your Mac, and troubleshooting iPhoto. All this and more on today’s episode. Download now (it’s free!) and enjoy!
MGG 384: Photos, Lion Tips, Speaker Management & More!
Stuff mentioned:
- 10.6: Windows-style file paths are clickable in Mail
- One way to share links to networked files
- launchd
- Lingon
- Address Book: Search not working properly
- Google Contacts
- Path Finder 5
- Forklift 2
- iMic
- Audioengine W3
- Audio Hijack Pro
- AirPlay
- Airfoil
- Rescue garbled attachments sent from 10.4 to Gmail
- Back up iPhoto’s Faces database
- Binary Large Object
- iPhoto 6 and later: Rebuilding the iPhoto library
- iPhoto Library Manager
- Aperture
- Photoshop Lightroom
- Reflection
- The Game
- The Trouble with Tribbles
- LastPass
- 1Password
