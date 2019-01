Apple's iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus pre-orders topped 4 million units last Friday and anyone ordering a new iPhone now is facing days -- or even weeks -- before their new smartphone will ship. Bryan Chaffin and Kelly Guimont join Jeff Gamet today to talk about the company's record breaking pre-order numbers, and they take a look at Walmart's decision to skip iOS 8's Apple Pay mobile payment platform.

TMO Daily Observations: 2014-09-15