TMO Daily Observations 2015-08-26: Best Buy's Apple Watch Sales, OS X El Capitan Permissions

Apple Watch sales in Best Buy are going so well that the retailer is accelerating its rollout program to include all of its stores before October. Kelly Guimont and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to look at Apple Watch sales and the smartwatch market, plus they share their very different thoughts on the lack of a Repair Permissions option in OS X El Capitan.

