NutKase's Leather iPhone Wallet: Style with a Stand

Nothing feels like real leather except real leather, and the iPhone Wallet from NutKase is soft and supple to the touch. It is also well padded to provide adequate protection for your iPhone 4/4S.
iPhone Wallett from NutKase
This product is available in black or red. The black version fastens with an elastic band. The red version uses a fold over magnet grip.
Color and style choices
This case lays flat on any surface with no problems.
Case holds its place when placed on flat surface
The section that holds the iPhone can be raised. There is a small stand that can be lifted and placed in one of two slots that will hold it at an angle for viewing.
Using the product
The phone is held securely on all four sides and it is easy to insert and remove it. All the appropriate ports are easily available and there is a large opening for the camera.
Option 1 Option 2
In the following example I selected the flat option, placed the stand in the back slot and was able to easily send a text and watch a movie.
Using the stand feature
Do I recommend it?
I do. It is well crafted and attractive at a reasonable price. For those who prefer a wallet case, this is an excellent option to consider as the real leather composition should guarantee long life for the product.