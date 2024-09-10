AirPods Pro 2 vs AirPods 4: Don’t go for 4s for ANC

In a surprising turn of events, Apple introduced the fourth generation of its entry-level AirPods at the “It’s Glowtime” event last September. Nobody saw that coming—it has been three years since the previous update. Even more surprising is that Apple is positioning it to replace the base model AirPods Pro 2—AirPods 4 features the H2 chip, an extended battery life, and even the Pro-exclusive Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) feature.

Is it the best value for your money right now? The specs are appealing on paper, but before placing your order, I suggest going beyond the gimmicks. Here’s a deep dive into two of the hottest Apple earphones today.

1. Active Noise Cancellation (ANC)

Image Credits: Apple

ANC is one of the most notable features of the AirPods 4. Apple opens the door to a broader audience by bringing it to a more affordable tier of earbuds. Pro typically comes with a steep price tag, which not everyone feels is justified. Additionally, having ANC in an open-ear design offers a comfortable alternative for users who prefer not to use in-ear earbuds.

That said, AirPods Pro 2 offers a higher level of ANC. It has double the noise cancelation capabilities of the AirPods 4, plus an in-ear design with silicone ear tips creates a seal that physically blocks out noise. An open-ear design, on the other hand, lets more external noise seep into it.

2. Chipset

Image Credits: Apple

Like the AirPods Pro 2, the AirPods 4 now comes with the H2 chip. This new chipset allows smoother audio processing adjustments to create a balanced listening experience. Whether you’re listening to Music or taking a phone call, you’ll get clear, crisp audio quality.

Likewise, the H2 chip brings new features like Adaptive Audio, Transparency Mode, and Conversation Awareness. You can use them to switch between audio and your surrounding sounds more seamlessly.

However, when maximizing the H2 chip’s full capabilities, the AirPods Pro 2 comes out on top. It leverages the chip for more sophisticated audio processing, while the AirPods 4 delivers a more basic implementation.

3. Battery Life

Image Credits: Apple

Battery life is a critical factor when choosing wireless earbuds. Having to pause and recharge between shows, workouts, or podcasts is nothing short of annoying, especially when you paid over a hundred dollars for your pair.

Thankfully, both models offer up to 30 hours of total listening time when combined with their respective charging cases. But the AirPods Pro 2 has a slight edge as it provides a longer uninterrupted listening experience per charge.

In terms of battery longevity, the AirPods Pro 2 beats AirPods 4.

4. Accessibility

The AirPods Pro 2 comes with these advanced accessibility features.

Hearing Aid Capability: A clinical-grade, over-the-counter hearing aid feature for users with mild to moderate hearing loss.

A clinical-grade, over-the-counter hearing aid feature for users with mild to moderate hearing loss. Hearing Test: Personalized hearing profiles based on a hearing test conducted through your iPhone.

Personalized hearing profiles based on a hearing test conducted through your iPhone. Hearing Protection: Dynamic adjustments in real-time to protect users in loud environments.

On the other hand, the AirPods 4 doesn’t come with any of them. The only accessibility advantage it has is that some people might be sensitive to in-ear earbuds.

5. Price

Perhaps the main selling point of the AirPods is its affordable price tag. The base model only costs $129, while the model that supports ANC costs $179. Meanwhile, the AirPods Pro 2 is priced at $249.

NOTE Several authorized resellers and online shops sell the AirPods Pro 2 at discounted rates. Any offer close to $200 is a good deal.

Both the AirPods 4 and AirPods Pro 2 are promising earphones. There’s no one-size-fits-all answer, so I can’t tell you to buy one over the other. The choice is still yours. If you’re looking for high-quality earphones with more advanced features, go for the AirPods Pro 2. But if you want a cheaper alternative that now supports ANC, the AirPods 4 might fit your needs.