Physical Button on AirPods Eliminated; Gets a New Pairing Process

Earlier this week, Apple has officially announced the fourth-generation AirPods, which was launched in two different variants. But when looked closely on the case, one could not find the physical button the cases had, mainly used to pairing AirPods with other devices. The setup button has been replaced by a hidden capacitive button on the front, as reported by MacRumors.

Physical button in previous generation of AirPods

The AirPods 4 Charging Case now has a discreet system. To start pairing mode, users can open the case and double-tap the front where the hidden button is located. This same button is used for factory resetting, with either a triple tap or long press and hold gesture.

The status light on the new Charging Case is also more subtle. It remains invisible when the case is closed or not charging, only appearing under the white plastic when the case is opened or placed on a charger.

Apple brings two variants of the AirPods 4:

Standard version Version with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC)

Pricing for the AirPods 4 starts at $129, and ANC models costs $179. You can read more about them here.

Pre-orders for the AirPods 4 are already available. The official launch is scheduled for Friday, September 20.