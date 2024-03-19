What Is Adaptive Audio on AirPods Pro?

Apple has recently introduced Adaptive Audio on AirPods Pro. This technology is designed to optimize sound for your ears automatically. Whether you’re listening to music, watching movies, or making a phone call, the AirPods Pro Adaptive Audio will deliver immersive sound tailored to your needs.

Let us learn about Adaptive Audio and how to use it to enhance audio experience on AirPods Pro.

What Is Adaptive Audio?

Adaptive Audio intelligently adjusts the nearby sound according to the user’s environment and preferences. With adaptive audio, you get a crystal-clear sound experience and smart noise detection, which also lets you hear your surroundings.

Remember that Adaptive Audio is currently limited to

AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with a MagSafe Charging Case (USB-C)

AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with a MagSafe Charging Case (Lightning)

How Does Adaptive Audio Work on AirPods Pro?

Imagine you’re lost in the groove of your favorite tunes and are walking down a busy street. Crossing the road in such a mood can get pretty tricky. But with Adaptive Audio, your AirPods will adjust the volume automatically.

As soon as you step into traffic surrounded by heavy noise or a jam, the music will return to average volume. The noise cancellation feature will tone down your AirPods’ volume, letting you hear the traffic clearly. Pretty cool, right? It will keep you protected from any mishap.

Your tiny microphones are not just for listening anymore. They will constantly analyze your settings and provide you with a best-in-class audio experience.

The best part is that they are not limited to heavy noises. Suppose you’re reading in a library with AirPods on; the Active Noise Cancellation will block all noises, such as distracting hums or the vibration sound of Air Conditioners. As a result, you can focus on what’s important.

All in all, it has got you covered at all times.

Features of Adaptive Audio

Now that you’re well-versed in how Adaptive Audio on AirPods works let’s quickly review the features this new add-on entails.

1. Adaptive Noise Control

Just as we previously discussed, Adaptive Noise Control adjusts your background noises whenever required. It is a simple blend of Transparency mode and Active Noise Cancellation that tailors idle volume in AirPods based on the changing noise conditions.

Time needed: 1 minute To enable this feature, here’s what you have to do: Launch the Settings app on your iPhone and iPad. Select your connected AirPods Pro (2nd generation). Now, choose the Adaptive option.

Source: Apple That’s it.

2. Personalized Volume

As the name suggests, Personalized Volume is your very own audio assistant. It smartly keeps track of your media volume control habits on the AirPods Pro (2nd generation) and then adjusts environmental conditions and volume preferences.

With passing time and enough data, it learns your listening habits and then fine-tunes the volume that suits your preferences the best. To enable this on your AirPods Pro (2nd generation),

Go to the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad. Access your paired AirPods Pro (2nd generation). Scroll down and enable Personalized Volume.





Source: Apple

You can also invoke Siri on your device and ask it to enable Personalized Volume.

3. Conversation Awareness

Lastly, your AirPods Pro (2nd generation) also supports Conversational Awareness. It is my favorite feature of all. In simple terms, if you’re listening to something on your AirPods and someone starts talking close, the media volume lowers automatically.



Personally, I hate taking off my AirPods, especially when talking to someone. Thanks to Conversational Awareness, the media volume will reduce if I have to talk to someone around while wearing the AirPods. Once I am done talking, the media volume will gradually increase, and the AirPods will be back to their original noise settings.

Here’s how you can enable this:

Swipe down the Control Center. Press and hold the Volume Control. Tap Conversational Awareness. You can follow the same method to disable it as you desire.





Source: Apple

You can also go to the AirPods Settings in the Settings app and enable Conversational Awareness swiftly.

Benefits of Adaptive Audio on AirPods Pro

Now, let’s quickly summarize everything we’ve learned about Adaptive Audio in terms of benefits. This will help you decide if AirPods Pro (2nd generation) is worth purchasing.

First of all, Adaptive Audio eliminates the hassle of switching between Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency mode.

You will always get to enjoy a personalized and immersive sound experience whether you’re traveling, working, or need to stay on alert while walking.

The level of audio precision achieved with Adaptive Audio is unmatched. Be it games, movies, or music, you’ll be able to enjoy every beat like never before.

This feature further protects users from exposure to high sound levels. If you use AirPods for prolonged hours, your ears will remain protected.

You will never have to take your AirPods just hear someone talking. The AirPods will allow you to have a conversation by adjusting the media volume automatically and revert when completed.

Overall, you can wear your AirPods Pro (2nd generation) as much as you like. There is no need to worry about blasting your music to hear it over traffic or muffled conversations.

This is just the beginning; AirPods could also get hearing aid mode with iOS 18. If you like what you’ve read so far, AirPods Pro (2nd generation) can turn out to be a valuable purchase. So don’t let this moment slip away, and immerse yourself in a world of sound like never before.