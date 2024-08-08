Call me old school, but I still have a proper collection of MP3 files of my favorite songs from back in the day. Unfortunately, some of these aren’t available on specific music streaming platforms, including Apple Music. As such, I’m always wondering how to transfer and play my MP3 music files on my iPhone. And, chances are high that if you clicked on this article, you’re also facing a similar dilemma.

Maybe it’s that rare live concert recording, a personalized mixtape from a friend, or some niche podcast episodes unavailable on streaming services. Whatever the reason, adding MP3 files to your iPhone can seem tricky, especially when dealing with Apple Music. Thankfully, there are 3 easy ways to get around it, and that’s what I’ll show you in this guide.

How to Add MP3 Files to Apple Music on iPhone

1. Transfer MP3 Files via Mac

Time needed: 2 minutes If you have a Mac, transferring MP3 files to your iPhone is pretty straightforward. You can use either your own Mac device, or borrow one from a friend. Once you’ve obtained one, follow these steps: Plug your iPhone into your Mac using the charging cable. Open the Apple Music app if you’re using macOS Catalina or later. For older versions of macOS, open iTunes. Look for your iPhone’s icon in the left-hand sidebar, and click on it. Drag and drop your MP3 files into the window. Apple Music should automatically begin syncing the MP3 files with your iPhone. Once the syncing is done, safely eject your iPhone. You can now enjoy your MP3 files in the Apple Music app.

NOTE In case you’re unable to transfer MP3 files using the Apple Music app, you can disable the Cloud Library feature on your iPhone. To do that, on your iPhone, navigate to Settings > Apps > Music, and disable the toggle next to Sync Library.

2. Play MP3 via the Files App

The iPhone has a built-in file explorer, which is the Files app. Using it, you can browse, and even play back MP3 files. The actual method of transferring and playing MP3 files is a lot easier in this case. However, the user interface isn’t going to be ideal. If you’re still up for it, here’s how to use the Files app to transfer and play MP3 files on your iPhone.

Transfer the MP3 files from your PC/Mac to your iPhone. You can do that via iCloud Drive, AirDrop, Bluetooth, or other third-party apps. Open the Files app on your iPhone. Navigate to the folder where you saved your MP3s.

Simply tap on an MP3 file to start playing it. If you have multiple MP3 files, you can simply tap on the List icon in the top-left corner.

This will now show you a list of all the MP3 files in the folder you’re currently browsing. You can easily tap on another MP3 file to directly start playing it.



3. Using a Third-Party Music App

There are several third-party music apps available that can handle MP3 files with ease. While there are other apps too, I personally prefer using VLC Media Player. It’s super simple to use, and it even lets me stream media from my network if need be. That’s a topic for another day though. Here’s how you can use VLC to play MP3 files on your iPhone.

Install the VLC Media Player app on your iPhone. Open the Files app, and copy the MP3 files that you previously transferred. Now, navigate to Files > On My iPhone > VLC. Paste the MP3 files here.

Once done, open the VLC app, and navigate to Settings > Media Library. Here, tap on Force VLC to rescan the media library.

Tap on the Audio tab at the bottom, and your MP3 files should now show up

.

Apple Music can be a bit stubborn when it comes to adding MP3 files directly. But don’t worry, these methods can help you enjoy your music. Also, considering how Apple has been adding new features with iOS 18, you never know. Maybe one day, Apple Music will allow you to easily add MP3 files without a Mac as well. Till then, these methods should suffice.