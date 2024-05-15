Apple Vision Pro Spotted on CCC Database, Hinting at Imminent China Launch

Apple’s top-dollar Vision Pro mixed-reality headsets have been available in the US market for quite a while, and it seems that Apple may be planning to expand its availability to more regions. A recent report from Bloomberg noted that Apple plans to take wraps off the new headsets in international markets after Apple’s annual WWDC next month. However, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes otherwise, Kuo claims that Vision Pro would make it to more regions before Apple pulls the curtains off WWDC.

Per latest, it seems that Apple Vision Pro is a step ahead in the game and it has appeared on China’s product regulatory database. The Vision Pro (A2117) and its Battery Pack (Q2697) have appeared on the Chinese database, which suggests the launch could be imminent.

Tim Cook at the opening of the Apple Store in Jing’an, Shanghai in March 2024. Credits: Apple

Interestingly, Apple Vision Pro’s expansion to China doesn’t come as a shocker because there have been hints previously suggesting that launch could be on the cards, including Tim Cook’s recent visit to China where he announced that Vision Pro will be coming to mainland China this year. In addition, the launch of Alibaba’s Taobao shopping app exclusively for Apple Vision Pro.

Meanwhile, Apple Store staff are training to understand the Vision Pro product and sell it to potential customers. Reports suggest staff from Australia, China, Singapore, South Korea, Japan, France, and Germany have been brought to Apple Park for training.

That said, the pricing of Apple Vision Pro and what variants will be available in mainland China remains under wraps. Apple’s focus on international markets could align with the reports suggesting Vision Pro is struggling in the United States where the demand has dropped significantly.

