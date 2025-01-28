4 Best Nontoxic Apple Watch Bands for Your Skin (PFAS Free)

Concerning the recent news about an Apple class-action lawsuit over its Apple Watch bands, I wanted to take a look at the best nontoxic bands currently available on the market. Given this news, it’s likely you want a Watch band that you know is going to be safe for your skin and body. With that in mind, I’ve done my best to compile a list of what I think are the best Apple Watch bands that are safe to wear for as long as you like.

The Best Non-Toxic Apple Watch Bands (PFAS Free)

With the recent class action lawsuit against Apple for its Watch bands allegedly containing high levels of per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances, some people may want to avoid Apple Watch bands altogether. While this article will not delve into whether Apple Watch bands are dangerous for you, I will instead focus on some Watch bands that are free of PFAS or forever chemicals.

However, be aware that this article is based on the materials the Watch bands are made from. Not every company explicitly states that its products are free of PFAS, so be sure to conduct your own research if you want to ensure safety.

1. Braxley Bands

Starting off our list is Braxley Bands, a company that has an entire section on its website dedicated to offering Apple Watch bands that are PFAS-free. Made exclusively for Apple Watch, these bands come in a variety of sizes and colors for you to choose from. With most of the bands hovering around a $40 price tag, they are affordable for just about any budget.

The company promises that each of the bands in this category contains materials free of forever chemicals. The company also implements “sustainably sourced materials” that promise a durable product that’s perfect for any occasion.

View Braxley’s PFA-Free Collection here.

2. Barton Watch Bands

Browsing Barton Watch Bands’ collection may be ideal for those looking to avoid PFAS. However, ensure that the Watch band you’re looking to purchase is either made from silicone or leather, as they will be best when looking to avoid forever chemicals. The metal used in these Watch bands is stainless steel, ensuring that your Watch band is free of unwanted substances.

Keep in mind that leather is also a great option for avoiding PFAS, though it may not be ideal for those who sweat frequently. Nonetheless, Barton offers a sizable collection of designs at affordable prices, providing plenty of options for finding the perfect Watch band.

View Barton’s Apple Watch Band collection here.

3. The Salty Fox Apple Watch Bands

Given Apple’s issues, many people aim to avoid the fluoroelastomer material found in certain bands. When it comes to Apple’s problems, many aim to avoid the fluoroelastomer material found in certain bands. This is why the Apple Watch silicone bands from The Salty Fox can be perfect for those looking to avoid PFAS. What I really like about these bands is the multitude of colors you can choose from. Even better, many of the bands are more affordable than others on this list.

Offering 30-day returns and a 12-month warranty, you can expect quality from The Salty Fox. While you may need to check for PFAS in the company’s other offerings, it provides a wide selection of non-silicone bands as well.

View The Salty Fox’s Silicone Watch bands here.

4. Pela Case Apple Watch Bands

For our final recommendation, why not consider something unconventional? For those looking to avoid forever chemicals and want something truly non-traditional, Apple Watch bands from Pela are sure to hit all the right notes. Touted as the first compostable Watch band, Pela’s bands are made from Flaxstic material, which breaks down easily in soil. Since PFAS are not compostable, these bands are a safe choice.

Unfortunately, the only downside to choosing this company is that its bands may not be compatible with current models, as they only support the Apple Watch Series 7 and earlier. However, the company offers a variety of other products, so you may still find something suitable.

View Pela Case’s Apple Watch band collection here.

