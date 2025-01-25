The Best Hypoallergenic Apple Watch Band for Sensitive Skin

Those with sensitive skin are no doubt constantly looking for the best hypoallergenic Apple Watch bands. Skin irritation can result from both sweat and the band’s material, so understanding these factors will help you choose the right product. Below, I take a look at some of my favorite hypoallergenic choices, plus I’ll share some tips to prevent contact dermatitis from wearing smartwatches.

The Best Hypoallergenic Apple Watch Bands

You should wear an Apple Watch band made from hypoallergenic materials like silicone, stainless steel, or leather. Note that if you find that a particular band is causing issues, it may be a good idea to clean it frequently. While this doesn’t necessarily mean giving it a run through your washer, you can run the band under warm water and then pat it dry with a paper towel. It might also be too tight against your skin if you are experiencing irritation.

Another thing to remember is every condition is different. While a Watch band can do its best to be hypoallergenic, some folks may still have a reaction to certain style bands. Personally, if you fall into this category, I would recommend making your purchase in person so that you can ask important questions during the exchange.

1. Apple Stainless Steel Loops

NOTE In general, stainless steel is safe on sensitive skin. However, note that these bands may contain a trace amount of nickel, so there is some chance that folks may still have issues.

Apple offers two different types of stainless steel bands, each having its own color options: the Milanese Loop and the Link Bracelet. Keep in mind that the $99 Milanese Loop Bands are far cheaper than the $349 Link Bracelet counterparts. Nonetheless, each has the option of Natural, Gold, and Slate for your color options.

Find Apple Stainless Steel Loops here.

2. Solace Watch Bands

Solace Bands offers a diverse range of Apple Watch bands that suit various styles and fit any budget. Personally, I’m a fan of their Paladin Loop Prints. I think they come in enough different styles that anyone can find something they like, plus the company also prides itself on producing bands that are capable of being worn for 24 hours even with the most sensitive skin.

Those who want to indulge the fashionista in them can check out the Titan Band or the Stella Band, whereas sporty fitness buffs may like the Geo Band better. Regardless, Stella provides a great amount of options without breaking the bank, and your skin may thank you for the purchase.

View Solace’s collection of Watch bands here.

3. Astra Straps

Astra Straps offers a sleuth of fashionable, functional straps in different designs. What I particularly like about its website is that you can organize bands by material, so you can look for specific materials that works best with your skin.

Along with providing a nice variety of styles, Astra Straps also come with a nice price. For example, the Aere Slim Stainless Steel Band at $29.99 is a good deal, and the $19.99 Amare Slim Silicone Band looks like it would pair well with virtually any style. The company also provides options tailored for sports as well.

View Astra’s full collection of Watch bands here.

4. WizeBand Hypoallergenic Apple Watch Bands

If you don’t want to take any risks, WizeBand has an entire collection of bands that focus on those with hypoallergenic needs. Focusing on comfort and style, the company has an entire selection just for reducing allergic reactions. WizeBand emphasizes selecting the best materials for the job, and even provides medical-grade silicone, titanium, and ceramic options.

Personally, I like the look and the price of the $19.95 Terra Loop Band, though the $24.95 Artemis Leather Strap can be great for a fancy night on the town. It’s also good to know that WizeBand ensures that the company’s bands are compatible with all Apple Watch models. Be sure to remember the size of your Watch and wrist!

View WizeBand’s hypoallergenic collection here.

