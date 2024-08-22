How To Fix Apple Watch Challenges Disappeared

  • Check for a software update via Settings > General > Software Update from your Watch or Watch app.
  • You can view your Challenges by clicking the Awards icon in the bottom-right corner of the Activity screen.
  • It may be that you have not recorded enough fitness data to activate a challenge.

Did your Apple Watch Challenges suddenly disappear? That stinks, but fortunately, I’ve got a couple of solutions that you can try before your next workout. I use Fitness to track exercises, and receiving awards whenever I complete challenges is a fun, effective source of motivation. Considering this feature can be crucial for those always chasing big gains, let’s look at some quick fixes.

Where Are My Apple Watch Challenges?

1. Force Restart Your Apple Watch

Start with a force restart. It’s a bit different from a typical reset, and it may do a good job of clearing away any minor bugs that are preventing you from accessing your data.

Simply press and hold the digital crown and side buttons until the Apple logo appears. It may take up to 10 seconds for the Apple logo to appear.

Release the button once you see the Apple logo appear on the screen.
Note icon NOTE
Note that some folks online recommend turning off your iPhone, performing the reset on your Apple Watch and then turn your iPhone back on.

2. Unpair and Repair Apple Watch

Time needed: 5 minutes

If the above solution doesn’t help, your next best option is to unpair your Apple Watch and pair it with your iPhone again. Unfortunately, there aren’t a lot of options left if this doesn’t work, so let’s give it a try. Follow these steps:

  1. First, navigate to the Watch App on your iPhone.

  2. Select All Watches from the top-left corner.

    Apple Watch Acting Crazy Select All Watches

  3. Select the information icon (i) next to the Watch you want to unpair.

  4. Select Unpair Apple Watch and follow the instructions on-screen. You will likely be asked for your Apple ID password. Your Watch will also create a backup at this time.

    Apple Watch Acting Crazy Select Unpair Apple Watch

Should this not work, you do have the nuclear option of erasing your Apple Watch and starting over, although I really wouldn’t recommend that. If anything, I would recommend trying the watchOS beta before erasing your device. However, both are technically options. Of course, it’s also a good idea to get in touch with Apple Support.

