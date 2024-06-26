Leaked Apple Watch X’s CAD Renders Suggest a 2-inch Big Screen

Apple has long been rumored to be planning a tenth-anniversary special edition of the Apple Watch, dubbed the Apple Watch X. Now, leaked CAD renders suggest that the upcoming model, potentially the Apple Watch X or Apple Watch Series 10, could feature a 2-inch screen. In comparison, the Watch Series 9 boasts a 1.7-inch display, while the Apple Watch Ultra measures 1.93-inch, making it the biggest Apple Watch so far.

Despite its 2-inch screen size, the Apple Watch X is reported to have a body size that falls between the Series 9 and Ultra models, measuring approximately 46 x 39.7 x 11.6mm. The report also indicates that it will retain familiar features from previous generations, such as a Digital Crown and a side button. Previous rumors had suggested a redesigned magnetic band connection system coming to the Apple Watch X, but no evidence of this appears in the leaked CAD renders. Likewise, there’s no indication of any upgraded hardware that Apple might fit into the watch.

It’s expected to launch alongside the iPhone 16 series during the annual fall event, as detailed in today’s report by 91Mobiles. Furthermore, previous reports from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman suggest that Apple is planning a significant overhaul of the Apple Watch X to commemorate the device’s tenth anniversary, either in 2024 or potentially in 2025. Notably, the first Apple Watch was announced in September 2014, with a public release scheduled for 2015.

Furthermore, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggests Apple Watch Series 10 will be thinner with larger screen sizes: 45mm and 49mm, up from 41mm and 45mm. The design will be slimmer, similar to the 49mm case of the Apple Watch Ultra.

While we can’t confirm the accuracy of the CAD designs yet, this publication has a track record of being fairly reliable with renders. Additionally, rumors suggest Apple might add blood pressure monitoring, sleep apnea, and hypertension monitoring to the tenth-anniversary special Apple watch. Moreover, the Apple Watch X could feature an LTPO TFT screen.