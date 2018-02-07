9To5Mac shared an Apple Health concept someone put together. It completely reimagines the Health app to be more motivational, similar to what the Apple Watch does. Now, these Apple concepts come and go, but I personally love this one. I think it would be great if the Health app could be more proactive, instead of just being a repository of health data and medical records. Plus, not everyone has an Apple Watch, so it would be nice to have an iOS app that acted more like an Apple Watch-esque fitness coach. The concept presents such things like a Weekly Focus (like monthly Activity Challenges), a Health Review, Activity Tips, Activity Sharing, Achievement Statistics, and better Health Insights. Those features—combined with a new UI design—gives the Health app a much-need facelift. If Apple is integrating machine learning into more of its services, the company should definitely cast a fresh eye at Health.
macOS Sierra: Troubleshooting Mac Auto Unlock With Apple Watch
In order to use this feature your devices need to meet a couple of requirements.
Apple Watch: How to Use Power Saving Mode During Workouts
The Apple Watch has a built-in mode that’ll disable cellular functionality and the heart-rate sensor when you’re working out, meaning that you’ll get a big boost to your battery life. Today’s Quick Tip is all about how to enable this handy feature!
Get Ready for an International Women's Day Activity Challenge March 8
The first observance of International Women’s Day was held on February 28, 1909.
The Path Siri is Taking Towards Human Intelligence. Or Not
Computers are good a generating speech, parsing human speech and minimally translating text. But when will it feel like there’s genuine, human intelligence on the computer’s part?
How to Spot Apple Phishing Scams, When to Buy a New Apple Watch - TMO Daily Observations 2018-03-01
John Martellaro and the Maccast’s Adam Christianson join Jeff Gamet to look at ways to spot phishing emails, plus they discuss the conundrum of when to buy a new Apple Watch.
Here's How to Track Snowboard, Ski, and Snowshoe Activity on Apple Watch
Apple Watch can track your snowboarding, skiing, and snowshoeing activity, just like any other workout. Read on to learn how, and see which activities may require extra apps.
Apple's AirPower Wireless Charging Mat Reportedly Coming in March
When Apple unveiled its AirPower wireless charging mat last September the company said it would ship some time in 2018, and it’s looking like “some time” may be March.
Apple Repair Center Making Lots of 911 Calls By Mistake
The issue appears to be iPhones and/or Apple Watches making emergency calls when they’re being handled by technicians.
Tony Fadell and Benoît Mintiens Discuss That Crazy Ressence Type 2 Watch 'e-Crown' Concept
Tony Fadell, former Apple executive and the father of the iPod, recently did an interview with Benoît Mintiens, a watch guy and the founder of Watch company Ressence. You might have seen the totally crazy looking Ressence Type 2 watch. Gorgeous and very, very different looking, the Ressence Type 2 is a mechanical watch married to your smartphone through what they call an “e-Crown.” Bloomberg published a piece with Hodinkee on the Type 2, and it included the video interview below. In it, Messrs. Fadell and Mintiens talk about working together and the early development of the Type 2, but they also talk about the e-Crown. You also get to see the Type 2 in action. It’s interesting, but note at the end where Mr. Mintiens notes that the watch crown has been around for 176 years. “So it’s about time to think about something else.” That sure sounds like a pot shot at Apple, whose Digital Crown is effectively rooted in that same 176 year history. It’s an interesting watch, an interesting article, and an interesting video.
Here’s How Siri Decides Which Device to Respond From
Curious how Siri decides which device it should respond from? There’s a process, along with a pecking order, and it takes only milliseconds to play out.
Apple Releases watchOS 4.2.3 Update with Telugu Character Bug Fix
Apple released watchOS 4.2.3 on Monday with a fix for a bug where specific characters from the Telugu alphabet could cause messaging apps to crash.
Pad & Quill's 60 Year Leather Lowry Cuff for Apple Watch
Like most Pad & Quill products, it looks great, but Bryan Chaffin also think it’s a neat story: it’s made from leather that came from a 60-year old stash found in a warehouse in Europe.
Apple Made an Apple Watch Web Page Called 'Close Your Rings'
The page is an attractive, rich demonstration of the Apple Watch and how it’s a good fitness wearable.
How to See Your Heart Rate Recovery on the iPhone
Your Apple Watch tracks a metric called heart rate recovery for three minutes after your workouts end; with this, you can get a pretty good idea of your cardiovascular health. In today’s article, we’ll show you how to find that data on your iPhone!
How to Control iTunes on Your Mac from Your Apple Watch
Controlling your Mac’s iTunes playback from your Apple Watch is incredibly easy, but you’ve gotta set it up first! In today’s Quick Tip, we’re going to walk you through the process, which we don’t suggest using to annoy your housemates by switching music from afar. (Just kidding—we totally suggest doing that.)
The Fight For Net Neutrality Accelerates, Invokes New Tactics
The recent FCC ruling that undermines the concept of net neutrality isn’t the final say as new political and tactical countermeasures gain momentum.
Apple Watch Wants You to Heart Your Body with Heart Month Challenge Badge
The Heart Month Challenge is simply to fill your exercise rings seven days in a row any time in February, starting February 8th.
Cardiogram's DeepHeart Neural Net Can Detect Diabetes and Prediabetes with Apple Watch, Android Wear
The company said a study by its own researchers and researchers at the University of California San Francisco found DeepHeart could accurately identify diabetes with 85% accuracy using only heart rate and step count measurements.
Apple Releases watchOS 4.3 Beta 2 for Developers
Just a day after Apple released iOS 11.3 developer beta 2 the company rolled out watchOS 4.3 beta 2 for Apple Watch.