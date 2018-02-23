One is to get email notifications and the other will give you regular notifications via the IFTTT app.
macOS: Use Apple Configurator 2 to Rearrange iOS Apps
Apple Configurator 2 lets you deploy iPads, iPhones, iPod touch, and Apple TVs in your school or business.
Apple Watch: How to Use Power Saving Mode During Workouts
The Apple Watch has a built-in mode that’ll disable cellular functionality and the heart-rate sensor when you’re working out, meaning that you’ll get a big boost to your battery life. Today’s Quick Tip is all about how to enable this handy feature!
macOS: How to Empty the Mac Trash with a Keyboard Shortcut
Watch out though, this shortcut can be dangerous.
6 Female App Developers and the Apps and Games They Create
They aren’t just about the apps, they’re about the women behind them.
iOS 11: Closing All Open Safari Tabs
Today’s Quick Tip is all about how to close tabs in Safari on your iPhone or iPad—without having to interact with each one individually. Yes, you can get rid of all of them at once, and it’s simple!
macOS: How to Change Your Mac AirDrop Settings
Finding AirDrop on the Mac is easy. The default Finder setting has it appear in the sidebar to the left.
How to Listen to a Rain Storm on Your HomePod
Want to listen to a gentle rain storm on your HomePod or Amazon Echo to help you relax? It’s easy if you know what to say.
iOS: How to Change iOS AirDrop Settings on Your iPhone and iPad
AirDrop is a feature on Apple devices that lets you wirelessly share files with other Apple devices.
How to Manage Hey Siri With Multiple Apple Devices
HomePod responds to most Hey Siri requests, even if there are other capable devices nearby.
Problems with Alphabetizing Mac Launchpad
It turns out that it’s not an issue with macOS High Sierra.
Unleash Your Inner Hero With These 4 iOS RPG Games
Andrew Orr discovers four iOS RPG games so you can crawl dungeons, steal loot, and fight monsters.
Here's How to Track Snowboard, Ski, and Snowshoe Activity on Apple Watch
Apple Watch can track your snowboarding, skiing, and snowshoeing activity, just like any other workout. Read on to learn how, and see which activities may require extra apps.
How to Navigate Your Mac With Full Keyboard Access
You can navigate macOS with the keyboard using an accessibility feature called Full Keyboard Access.
Here's How to get HomePod to Recognize Updated Apple ID Payment Information
If you change the credit card linked to your Apple ID because it expired or was stolen, your HomePod probably won’t recognize the new information and stop streaming Apple Music. Here’s how to get HomePod to see your updated information.
macOS: Prevent Settings Changes by Hiding System Preferences
If you don’t want anyone messing with certain System Preferences options, hide ’em! In this Quick Tip, we’re going to tell you how to do this on your own Mac—or even on someone else’s. If you have to do tech support for your family members, this could be sanity-saving.
macOS: A Fast Keyboard Shortcut for Mac Emojis
Andrew Orr tells us about a keyboard shortcut to bring up Mac emojis.
Can't Print? Try Resetting Your Printer's Network Configuration
There’s a little-known feature of most printer models that’ll let you reset any network configurations to their defaults, which can solve all kinds of communication problems and flakiness in those oh-so-frustrating devices. We’ll talk about it in today’s Quick Tip!
2018 Oscar Nominees: Best Picture Movies on iTunes
We searched for the movies in the ‘Best Picture’ category and found them in iTunes.
1Password Can Find Your Pwned Passwords: Find Out How
Agilebits has announced a tremendously important feature for 1Password subscriptions: the ability to see if your passwords are pwned passwords—here’s what you need to know about it.