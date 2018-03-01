Here’s How to Track Snowboard, Ski, and Snowshoe Activity on Apple Watch

If you’re into snowboarding, skiing, and other winter sports, Apple Watch can track your activity just like any other workout. Read on to learn how, and see which activities may require extra apps.

You’ll need Apple Watch Series 3 running watchOS 4.2 or later to take advantage of all the tracking features. Here’s how to track snowboarding and other snow sports on your Apple Watch:

Start an Open Goal workout in the Other category

workout in the category When you’re finished and ready to end your workout, swipe right

Tap End

Tap Name Workout

Scroll down and choose Snowboarding . If you want any other snow-related activity, choose Snow Sports .

. If you want any other snow-related activity, choose . Tap Done

That’s great, but what if you want more detailed information about your winter adventure—especially if you’re Nordic skiing, or snowshoeing? Thanks to changes made in watchOS 4.2, third-party apps can give you just what you want, including distance traveled, vertical descent, average and maximum speeds, number of runs, time spent, and calories burned.

Here are the Apple Watch apps you can use to track your snow workouts: