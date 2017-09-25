Bryan Chaffin explains how Bitcoin faucets work and which faucets you can trust to pay. [Update: Added new faucets, upgraded another, and testing two more. – Bryan]
Everything You Need to Know about HomePod as a HomeKit Hub
Your HomePod is also a HomeKit hub, so what does that mean, especially if you already have an Apple TV. Read on to learn what that means for your smart home setup.
Apple's AirPlay 2 Technology Explained
John delves into just what exactly AirPlay 2 is.
Podcasters: Replace Skype with Discord for Better Audio Quality and Web-Based Interviews
After 12 years of using Skype for our podcasts, we switched to Discord in November and haven’t looked back. With better audio quality and the ability to have interview guests participate entirely in their web browsers, Discord is a much better solution for today’s podcaster. We’ll show you how to get going.
How to Set Up Your Apple TV 4K
So now you have an Apple TV 4K. John has some hints on how to get it set up and watch 4K/UHD content.
How to Choose the Best Mesh Wireless System For Your Home
Sorting through the mesh wireless systems available today can be tricky. Read on, and we’ll teach you how to decide which one is best for you. [Update: Added Orbi’s new Ethernet backhaul, Orbi’s change to using Disney’s Circle for parental controls, and Google Wi-Fi’s LAN IP customization. Also added KRACK patches for Orbi, Google Wi-Fi, Luma, Deco. – Dave]
Random Lockups Still Plague macOS Sierra and High Sierra
TMO editors and some Apple customers are reporting random macOS lockups, especially after an extended period in a screen saver.
What Is Bitcoin? Here’s the Bitcoin Primer You Need
We’ll explain what Bitcoin is, how Bitcoin works, how Bitcoin wallets work, and throw a mention in for getting free Bitcoins through faucets.
Most Everything to Know About Apple TV 4K
The holidays are upon us, and so John put together (most) everything a buyer might need to know about the Apple TV 4K.
4K/UHD TV and Apple TV 4K Buying Tips
With Black Friday and Cyber Monday imminent, John offers some tips for those thinking about moving up to a 4K/UHD TV and an Apple TV 4K.
How to Use iMazing to Manage Apps
Jeff Butts takes you on a tour through the new feature, showing how efficient and effective iMazing has become at app management.
Everything Apple Pay Cash, From Setup to Sending Money
Jeff Butts takes one for the team and puts his money where his mouth is in this walkthrough and explanation of Apple’s newest service offering.
6 Things You Can Do To Improve Your iPhone Photos
We’ll start with three things to do before you take the shot, and three things you can do after the shot.
Create a Surround Sound System in macOS With Speakers You Already Own
Through the magic of Audio MIDI Setup, you too can have your own custom surround sound system in macOS, using speakers you’ve already got laying around.
How to Make Money from Bitcoin Faucets [Update]
Bryan Chaffin has been using Bitcoin faucets for years, shares everything he’s learned about making the most out of them. [Updated with new information.]
An APFS FAQ: Partitions, Volumes, and AFPS Containers
Apple’s new file system, APFS, introduces a few wrinkles, so here’s a short, easy FAQ to help you make sense of it all.
macOS High Sierra Disk Utility: A Video Walkthrough
Jeff Butts shows us a real “gotcha,” the fact that Disk Utility hides full volume trees by default, plus how to reformat an APFS container and volume to a macOS Extended partition.
Understanding the watchOS 4 Control Center
Too many buttons, you might say, but each one in the watchOS 4 Control Center serves a very important purpose.
Time Machine and APFS: What You Need to Know
To make a long story short, everything should work fine for most users, with just a few “gotchas” to be aware of.
Preparation Guide For macOS High Sierra Installation
Here’s everything you need to know before upgrading to macOS High Sierra.