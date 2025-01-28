Should I Update to watchOS 11.3? Yes, Here’s Why

You may be asking yourself, “Should I Update to watchOS 11.3”? Well, I’m here today to tell you that yes, you absolutely should. While the latest Apple Watch update contains a couple of things that will interest some, the main thing the new update delivers is maintaining the security of your device. Continue reading to learn what’s new in watchOS 11.3.

What’s New in watchOS 11.3

In terms of new features, this update focuses more on bug fixes and performance enhancements rather than anything substantial towards features. One new feature, however, is the new Unity Rhythm watch face, which was released alongside the 2025 Black Unity Sport Loop watch band. This new face reacts to your wrist motions, allowing the yellow, red, and green strands composing the face to move with your wrist as you raise it to check your device.

Along with the new Unity watch face, those who update will also gain access to Unity Lights, Unity Mosaic, Unity Bloom, and Unity watch faces. Each face adds its own touch of personality to your device.

Yes, you should update to watchOS 11.3. Even if you don’t have an interest in the new watch faces, ensuring all of your devices are up-to-date is one of the best ways to maintain their longevity. Also, considering the fact that those using an older Apple Watch model may be experiencing update issues if they haven’t updated in a while, I would say it’s definitely in your best interest to make sure your device is up-to-date.

Remember that the latest update is only going to be available for the Apple Watch Series 6 and later, the Apple Watch SE (second-generation) and the Apple Watch Ultra and later.

You can check for an update through the Watch app on your iPhone or through your Apple Watch via Settings > General > Software Update. Your Apple Watch will need to be on its charger and have at least 50 percent battery.