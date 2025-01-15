Best Apple TV Movies of 2025: Blockbusters and Hidden Gems to Kickstart Your Year

No more endless scrolling, looking for the perfect movie to watch! Here’s my quick roundup of the best Apple TV+ movies that you don’t want to miss in 2025. From high-stakes action and thrilling drama to charming romance and animation, this list has got it all. So go ahead and enjoy a cozy night with these top recommendations.
Best Apple TV+ Movies to Watch in 2025
1. Wolfs (2024)
- Genre: Action
- Starring: George Clooney, Brad Pitt
Rival fixers find themselves in a high-stakes game of cat and mouse.
2. Fly Me to the Moon (2024)
- Genre: Comedy/Romance
- Starring: Scarlett Johansson, Channing Tatum
This nostalgic romance set against the backdrop of NASA’s historic moon landing is perfect for date night.
3. Tetris (2023)
- Genre: Biographical Drama
- Starring: Taron Egerton
Discover the gripping story behind the game that’s captivated millions of people over the years.
4. CODA (2021)
- Genre: Coming-of-age Drama
- Starring: Emilia Jones, Marlee Matlin, Troy Kotsur
A young girl navigates life as the only hearing member of a deaf family, torn between family obligations and her love for music.
5. The Gorge (2025)
- Genre: Action Romance
- Starring: Anya Taylor-Joy, Miles Teller
In this highly anticipated Apple TV movie coming in February 2025, two star-crossed lovers embark on a perilous adventure through a treacherous canyon.
6. Wolfwalkers (2022)
- Genre: Animated Fantasy Adventure
- Starring: Honor Kneafsey, Eva Whittaker
A young apprentice hunter befriends a free-spirited girl from a mysterious tribe rumored to transform into wolves by night.
7. Killers of the Flower Moon (2023)
- Genre: Crime Drama
- Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone, Robert De Niro
Get enthralled with this chilling investigation into the murders of Osage tribe members in 1920s Oklahoma.
8. Come From Away (2021)
- Genre: Musical
- Starring: Petrina Bromley, Jenn Colella, De’Lon Grant
Filmed live on Broadway, this remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them on 9/11.
9. The Tragedy of Macbeth (2021)
- Genre: Drama
- Starring: Denzel Washington, Frances McDormand
A stark, bold adaptation of Shakespeare’s classic tale of ambition and madness.
10. Flora and Son (2022)
- Genre: Musical Drama
- Starring: Eve Hewson, Joseph Gordon-Levitt
A single mother and her rebellious son find a new bond through the power of music.
11. Finch (2021)
- Genre: Sci-Fi Drama
- Starring: Tom Hanks
In a post-apocalyptic world, a man builds a robot to protect his beloved dog as they embark on a journey to find a new home.
12. Fancy Dance (2023)
- Genre: Drama
- Starring: Lily Gladstone
A Native American woman kidnaps her niece from foster care to attend a powwow, confronting family ties and cultural identity.
13. Causeway (2022)
- Genre: Drama
- Starring: Jennifer Lawrence, Brian Tyree Henry
A soldier struggles to adjust to life back home in New Orleans after a traumatic brain injury.
14. Hala (2019)
- Genre: Coming-of-age Drama
- Starring: Geraldine Viswanathan
A Muslim teenager grapples with her identity and family expectations while harboring a secret romance.
15. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse (2022)
- Genre: Animated Short
- Starring Jude Coward Nicoll, Tom Hollander, Idris Elba
If you don’t have time for a full-length movie, check out this short film depicting the journey of four unlikely friends exploring life’s universal lessons, based on the popular book of the same name.
Apple TV+ is known for its high-quality original content. Don’t miss the upcoming Apple TV+ shows of 2025 that are sure to keep you entertained.