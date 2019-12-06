Apple Clips 2.1 Brings Animoji and Memoji

Apple’s Clips app lets people create and share fun, short videos for social media. Updated yesterday Clips 2.1 brings Animoji, Memoji, and more. Record clips as your favorite Animoji including unicorn, owl, dragon, and others; Create videos featuring the same Memoji that you make in Messages; Apply filters to stylize your Animoji and Memoji with watercolor, monochrome, and comic book looks; Track any sticker, text, or emoji to your face and watch it follow your movements across the screen; Choose from seven new animated stickers featuring classic illustrations of Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse; Add the animated Let It Snow poster to your winter videos; Includes performance and stability improvements. App Store: Free

