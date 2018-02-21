Mario is good for more than jumping on turtles and saving Princess Peach. He can also help you navigate to your next meeting, assuming you use Google Maps on your iPhone or Android phone. Google added Mario as a navigation option to its Maps app to celebrate MAR10 Day on March 10th (apparently that’s a thing). Just make sure you have the latest version of Google Maps installed, and then tap the yellow question mark button at the bottom of the directions screen to enable Mario mode. The navigation arrow changes to Mario in his little cart, zipping along your route to show you where to go. The feature is rolling out this weekend and will be available for about a week. Google Maps is a free download at Apple’s App Store.
Martin Shkreli Sentenced to 7 Years in Prison
Martin Shkreli, he of the 5,000% drug price increases. He of the one-off Wu-Tang Clan album. He of the “you can’t quell the Shkrel” self-boosting. That’s him leaving court back in June, 2017, and thanks to that case, he can now add another he of: he of the seven year prison sentence. That’s what happened today, as Mr. Shkreli was sentenced to seven years, including time served since September while awaiting sentencing, for securities fraud. According to Bloomberg, the judge also ordered him to turn over $7.4 million in cash or assets, and stipulated that everything is eligible, including a “Picasso, $5 million in a personal trading account, a one-of-a-kind Wu-Tang Clan album and shares in a drug company he once ran.” Here’s hoping that Wu-Tang Clan album winds up in worthier hands out of this.
An Apple Health Concept Imagines a Motivational Health App
9To5Mac shared an Apple Health concept someone put together. It completely reimagines the Health app to be more motivational, similar to what the Apple Watch does. Now, these Apple concepts come and go, but I personally love this one. I think it would be great if the Health app could be more proactive, instead of just being a repository of health data and medical records. Plus, not everyone has an Apple Watch, so it would be nice to have an iOS app that acted more like an Apple Watch-esque fitness coach. The concept presents such things like a Weekly Focus (like monthly Activity Challenges), a Health Review, Activity Tips, Activity Sharing, Achievement Statistics, and better Health Insights. Those features—combined with a new UI design—gives the Health app a much-need facelift. If Apple is integrating machine learning into more of its services, the company should definitely cast a fresh eye at Health.
Apple Applies for a Patent on a Sealed Lightning Connector Tip
Apple had applied for a patent on a rather nifty idea: a Lightning connector with a tip that expands to form a liquid-tight seal. Patently Apple, which first spotted the patent application, has all the details, but the short version is that the male Lightning tip would be able to expand once plugged in, with the result being a liquid-tight seal. That has practical uses as protections from seals, but it could also be a key feature for underwater filming and other uses. This is an application, not yet a granted patent, but it’s the kind of invention I could see making it into the wild as a shipping product,
iPhone Addiction, Shenanigans with Kelly, Why TV Rocks/Sucks - Pop.0 Ep.32
In this TMO video podcast, Bryan Chaffin and John Kheit are (quite unbelievably) joined by the illustrious Kelly Guimont and discuss iPhone addiction, Shenanigans with Kelly (watch John shove foot directly in mouth). They also talk about why TV rocks, or sucks if you’re wrong, like John. They cap the show with a couple of show picks. (WARNING NSFW: PROFANITY & RANTS)
This App Controlled Engine Lets You Motorize Your Paper Airplanes
Have you seen the Powerup 3.0? Get this: it’s a motorized propeller for paper airplanes. That’s right, you can make a paper airplane and stick a propeller on it and make it flyyyyyyyyyyyy!! Come on, that’s cool! It’s app-controlled, too, so you use the tilt-controls on your iPhone (or Android device, if—sigh—that’s your jam) to control your MOTORIZED PAPER FREAKIN’ AIRPLANE! Yeah, I know, sure, drones. Drones are cool, yo. I love drones. BUT I’M TALKING ABOUT A MOTORIZED PAPER AIRPLANE! The kit comes with a couple of fold-here paper airplane designs, and there are downloadable templates for other designs, but Ima totally make my own. They say you can get 10 minutes of fight out of one charge, and there’s a couple of different kits you can buy, including one with a stand and extra parts. Kits start at $49.99. I intend to get one and test the crap out of it. You know, because “work.”
Here's How to Select and Move Multiple Apps at the Same Time on Your iPhone or iPad
We were recently asked if there’s an easy way to move and organize multiple apps at the same time on the iPhone and iPad, and the answer is yes if you’re using iOS 11. We showed the trick last fall, but it’s worth sharing again because moving apps one at a time is a total pain in the backside. Check out TMO’s video tip showing how can move several apps simultaneously on your iPhone and iPad.
Blue Microphones Launches Compass, a Boom Arm Big Enough Even for a Yeti
Blue Microphones announced Compass, a microphone boom arm that’s big enough that it can even support a Yeti, as shown in the pic. Made from extruded aluminum, Compass features a desk clamp for mounting, and the arms have both internal springs and built-in cable management. With the right mount or shockmount, Compass supports mics that weigh up to 2.4 pounds, including the above-mentioned Yeti, as well as Blue’s Blackout Spark SL. It will, of course, support other mics, including podcasting favs Heil PR 30 and PR 40, as well as the Rode Podcaster, all three of which weigh less than 2.4 pounds. Blue’s Compass boom arm is priced at $99.99, and it’s available now. There’s also a Yeticaster Bundle, which includes Blue’s Yeti, the new Radius III shockmount for Yeti, and Compass, for $199.99.
Here's How Panic Solved a Download Problem and Showed Why Net Neutrality is So Important
Panic, the company behind Transmit, Coda, and Firewatch, had a mystery on its hands: why were its app downloads so slow for a lot of users? They dug into it and found the problem was specific to Comcast customers—and they got Comcast to fix it. The story is a great example of how interdependent internet service providers and the companies providing the bandwidth pipes are. It’s also a perfect example of what an internet without Net Neutrality is like. Panic’s video explaining what happened is worth watching, and you can learn more about what happened on the company’s blog.
A Creative AI has Generated an 'Infinite' Podcast
A creative AI called SHELDON has created its own podcast, and the result is an infinite, personalized experience. SHELDON was created by James Ryan, a PhD student from University of California (named after Sheldon Klein, an early pioneer of expressive AI). The goal is to create a unique podcast experience for each user. When you listen to your first podcast episode, SHELDON randomly assigns you a county in the world it created. Each simulated country has its own characters with their own individual stories. On February 2 James released a proof-of-concept pilot version on Soundcloud, and he wants to release a beta version of the podcast in early 2019.
Earth 3D for Mac on Sale for $1
Earth 3D for Mac is on sale for a buck (thanks to John Kheit for the heads up). It’s a gorgeous app—if you have a solid video card—that shows you our planet. It includes thousands of geographic features, more than 500 wonders, a day/night view, a screensaver mode, support for multi-monitors, and it’s just amazing. As I mentioned, you need a good video card for it to work, but at a $1, it’s worth the risk if you aren’t sure (or are getting a new Mac!). It has a 4.5 Star rating on the App Store.
A List of Apple Changes that Were Mocked, Then Copied, Then Made Standard
Dave Mark put together a great list of changes Apple made that were first mocked, then copied, then made standard by the industry. You know, like we’re seeing with the iPhone X notch. Or ditching the floppy drive. Or making a phone without a physical keyboard. These are all things Apple was skewered for doing, and yet now it’s hard to imagine how it could have gone any other way. Head over to The Loop for Dave Mark’s full list. It’s a surprisingly long list!
Filmed Interviews of Seniors from 1929 - These People Were Alive When Lincoln Was President
Check out these filmed interviews of senior citizens from 1928 to 1930. One couple was 93 and 96 years old, meaning they were born when Martin Van Buren and Andrew Jackson were president (respectively). More interesting to me is that they were adults during the Civil War and throughout President Lincoln’s presidency. All of the seniors featured in this compilation were at least young adults when Lincoln was president. That’s a seriously different perspective, and I just found watching it fascinating. Oh, and the interviews were conducted in different parts of the U.S., so you get a cross section of society being represented. “The country’s dry now,” said the flappers to the oldster who mentioned drinking the occasional high ball. “You say so, but is it?” he replied. Yep, that was about right. And dude could still tap dance at 93. Salute, sir, salute! And then there was the 86 year old traveling salesman who claimed he had traveled some 2.5 million miles during his career. Good stuff. The fellow who posted it—Guy Jones—said he edited the films and cleaned up the audio.
Apple TV, NRA, and Content Blocking, Dumping iTunes, USB-C Mistake, Shoe Tech - Pop.0 Ep.31
In this TMO video podcast, Bryan Chaffin and John Kheit discuss Apple TV, the NRA, and the idea of content blocking. They also talk about whether Apple might dump iTunes, and if so, when? John offers his thoughts on how the USB-C standards design was a mistake. They also offer a couple of show picks, and it’s all about shoe tech. (WARNING NSFW: PROFANITY & RANTS)
This iPhone Portable Hole Uses ARKit Face Tracking to Fool Your Eyes
Wow! Check out this portable hole app, posted to Twitter as a video by ΛLGΘMΨSΓIC (that’s @algomystic). According to the tweet, it was built with the Unity Engine, and uses ARKit’s Face Tracking feature to fool your eye. The app itself is in review at the App Store. I can’t wait to check it out!
portable hole!?
.
.
no post effects, all in-camera. full write-up with source code coming soon
— ΛLGΘMΨSΓIC (@algomystic) February 26, 2018
OneCast Lets You Stream Xbox One Games to Your Mac
Check out OneCast, a service that lets you stream Xbox One games to your Mac. According to The Verge, OneCast’s engineers reverse engineered the protocol Microsoft is using to allow Xbox One games to be streamed to PCs. Which means it’s not an official Microsoft app, and you might want to think about that before paying the introductory price of $9.99 (there’s a 14-day free trial, too). Streaming games—in this context—means you’re running the game on your Xbox One, but using your Mac as the display with an Xbox One controller. It’s aimed at players who want to play their games remotely, or maybe don’t have access to their TV due to competition in the house. Microsoft offers this service to Windows users, but OneCast is making it available to Mac users. The consensus seems to be that it works, with some glitches, but that hyper-competitive twitch games may leave you with a disadvantage. I’d certainly try it before buying it.
Chuck Joiner Interviews Bryan Chaffin on Bitcoin Faucets, HomePod, and Apple's Communications Decisions
I had the pleasure of being on MacVoices 18067 with Chuck Joiner this week. He interviewed me about Bitcoin faucets and my take on the HomePod. We also had a rip-roaring argument on Throttlegate, and how it was a self-inflicted communication error on Apple’s part, but it’s cool because in the end Chuck admitted I was right. OK, he didn’t exactly do that, but it’s always good talking with Chuck. Check it out.
NASA Personality Test Gives Tim Cook the Trait of Advisor
A psychological test once used by NASA on astronauts calculates Tim Cook as “Advisor.” It’s called the Process Communication Model, and it categorizes people under six categories: Advisors, Connectors, Doers, Dreamers, Originals, and Organizers. According to one website, Advisors make up 10% of the population, and curiously this trait skews 75% male. Tim Cook is well known for his careful, articulate way of speaking in interviews and keynotes, and when you look at Advisor traits, it makes sense. Or, it could be a cognitive bias. You see, I personally find this whole thing a bit concerning. Online personality tests are fun to take, but they definitely aren’t valid medical advice. That requires seeing a therapist. So it’s easy to cast yourself as one personality or another by comparing and contrasting traits you think you have, versus the traits that the personality has. However, unless Mr. Cook has seen a psychologist, the news that Tim is this trait is probably bunk. But I still think it’s Cool Stuff.
HomePod Review, Cook Interview, Crypto Tax Haven, Music in Ear of Beholder, App Picks - Pop.0 Ep.30
In this TMO video podcast, Bryan Chaffin and John Kheit discuss Apple’s new HomePod after 10 days of use, Apple CEO Tim Cook’s FastCompany interview, Wyoming wanting to become a Crypto Tax Haven, and how music influences really are in the ear of the beholder. They also offer a couple of app picks. (WARNING NSFW: PROFANITY & RANTS)
Tony Fadell and Benoît Mintiens Discuss That Crazy Ressence Type 2 Watch 'e-Crown' Concept
Tony Fadell, former Apple executive and the father of the iPod, recently did an interview with Benoît Mintiens, a watch guy and the founder of Watch company Ressence. You might have seen the totally crazy looking Ressence Type 2 watch. Gorgeous and very, very different looking, the Ressence Type 2 is a mechanical watch married to your smartphone through what they call an “e-Crown.” Bloomberg published a piece with Hodinkee on the Type 2, and it included the video interview below. In it, Messrs. Fadell and Mintiens talk about working together and the early development of the Type 2, but they also talk about the e-Crown. You also get to see the Type 2 in action. It’s interesting, but note at the end where Mr. Mintiens notes that the watch crown has been around for 176 years. “So it’s about time to think about something else.” That sure sounds like a pot shot at Apple, whose Digital Crown is effectively rooted in that same 176 year history. It’s an interesting watch, an interesting article, and an interesting video.