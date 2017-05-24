Apple released firmware update version 3.7.2 for AirPods Wednesday. There are no patch notes for the update, but the educated guessensus is that it’s a performance and stability release. The release was first spotted by German site Macerkopf.de (via iDownloadblog). You can download the firmware update via your iPhone with your AirPods in their charging case. Your charging case will need to be plugged into a power source.

Check It Out: Apple Releases AirPods Firmware 3.7.2