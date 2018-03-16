Marvel Gives Us Another Avengers: Infinity War Trailer Before the April 27 Premiere

Avengers: Infinity War is coming a week early on April 27th and Marvel is ramping up the hype with another trailer. This time we get to see more of the Avengers, the Guardians of the Galaxy, and Black Panther’s Wakanda working together to stop Thanos from getting all of the Infinity Stones and taking over the universe. If the movie holds up to the trailer, the ten-year build up to this point will have been worth the wait.

