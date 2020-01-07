Plugable unveiled at new Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C dual DisplayPort dock at CES on Tuesday. It offers 100W of host charging too. It means you can easily add two additional 4k displays to your Mac without any further external adaptors. It also has an integrated 1Gbps network adapter that supports connection to wired gigabit Ethernet networks. It is fully compatible with late 2016/Mid 2017/2018/2019 MacBook Pros, 2018 MacBook Air, 2018 Mac Mini, and mid 2017/2018/2019 iMacs. Plugable currently lists the device as “coming soon.”

Check It Out: CES 2020: Plugable Launch New Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C dual DisplayPort dock