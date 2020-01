Many people dream of a job at Apple. The company is trying to make that prospect even more enticing, with an updated ‘Jobs at Apple’ page. The company is offering “an open invitation to open minds,” the page says. It also features a stunning video, along that same theme. The page also asks potential applicants to “introduce yourself,” and says the company will “get in touch if there‘s a role that seems like a good match.”

