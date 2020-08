Epic Games has launched a legal and PR blitz against Apple and the App Store. As Andrew Orr reported on The Mac Observer: “Epic Games hosted an in-game event using the hashtag #FreeFortnite and explained the situation to players.” Part of that campaign involved a new video. Called Ninteen Eighty-Fortnite, it mocks Apple’s famous 1984 advert.

