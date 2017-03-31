Google Maps Transforms Your City into Ms. Pac-Man for April Fools Day

Jeff Gamet

@jgamet · +Jeff Gamet
| Cool Stuff Found

Google is all about April Fools Day pranks, and this year they put one inside the Google Maps app. Instead of navigating your city, you can turn it into a Ms. Pac-Man game. Seriously. Just launch the Google Maps app on your iPhone and tap the Ms. Pac-Man button. The city streets turn into the game grid and you swipe to move around and avoid the ghosts. It’s 8-bit awesomeness that makes pretty much any city cooler. If you don’t already have the Google Maps app it’s a free download at Apple’s App Store.

Check It Out: Google Maps Transforms Your City into Ms. Pac-Man for April Fools Day

Google Maps Transforms Your City into Ms. Pac-Man for April Fools Day

Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account