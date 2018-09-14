Kano just released a new version of its Raspberry Pi-based portable computer kit with a touch screen. It’s a kit that has everything to build your own portable computer with a touch screen display with easy to understand instructions that also teach you about how computers work. It takes less than minutes to build the kit and the included micro SD card has the operating system and several educational apps pre-installed. You can learn about coding, using the command line, and more. It’s a great way to learn more about computers and coding. You can get the Kano Computer Kit Touch at the Kano website for US$279.99.

Check It Out: Build Your Own Touch Screen Computer with Kano’s Computer Kit Touch