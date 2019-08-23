The first trailer for One Day at Disney, the company’s behind the scene documentary series, landed Friday. It will be a 52-episode series, launching with a feature length documentary. The series goes into all areas of the company, including Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic. It will stream exclusively on the forthcoming Disney+ platform from December 3, 2019. Of course, it is PR-heavy, showing Disney in the best light. That’s the privilege you have when you run your own streaming service. Nonetheless, the documentary and subsequent series looks like it could be quite enjoyable if the trailer is anything to go by.

Check It Out: One Day at Disney Trailer Flies Into View