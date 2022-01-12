KRAFTON, Inc announced on Wednesday that its game PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS is now free to play on PC and consoles. With the game’s transition to F2P, it introduces BATTLEGROUNDS Plus, an optional premium account upgrade that allows players to access a variety of new and exclusive in-game features. While all new players will start with a Basic Account that offers access to most game features, they can upgrade to BATTLEGROUNDS Plus for a one-time fee of US$12.99 USD and gain access to the following: Bonus 1,300 G-COIN; Survival Mastery XP + 100% boost; Career – Medal tab; Ranked Mode; Custom Match functionality; In-Game items, including the Captain’s Camo set, which includes hat, camo mask and camo gloves.

Check It Out: ‘PUBG: Battlegrounds’ Now Free to Play on all Platforms