Star Wars: The Clone Wars was an amazing series and showed just how great Star Wars story telling is done. There was still more to tell, so Disney announced at San Diego Comic Con that it’s coming back with 12 more episodes to truly wrap up the series. Dave Filoni is in charge of the new episodes, which is excellent because he’s the man behind it and Star Wars: Rebels. He’s also the guy—quite frankly—who should’ve been put in charge of the rest of the Star Wars franchise. It’s a safe bet these new episodes will be just as awesome as the original five seasons. Unfortunately, they’ll be available only on Disney’s own streaming service, so that’s another subscription you’ll have to get. Still, considering how great The Clone Wars was, it’ll be awesome to finally get a true wrap up for the series.

Check It Out: Star Wars: The Clone Wars Coming Back for a Final Season