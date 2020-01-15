We all know people have collections, sometimes extensive ones, of Apple gear. They serve as personal archives of what the company has done. There’s an unofficial archive on the web too. It begins with the ‘Introducing the Apple II’ ad from 1977 and ends in 2019 (so far). It includes press releases, products, event details, and more. It really is a great collection of almost everything the company has ever done. The person behind it is Sam Henri Gold. Perhaps one day Apple itself could put together something similar in an official archive!

Check It Out: The Unofficial Apple Digital Archive