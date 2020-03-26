A new app is seeking to track the spread of COVID-19 symptoms across the UK, in order to highlight those most at risk and monitor how the disease is spreading, has been released. It was built by the developer Zoe Global in partnership with various UK medical research institutions, including the NHS National Institute for Health Research. It asks users to update their symptoms once a day, whether they feel well or not. Doings only takes a minute or two. The app is available through the iOS App Store.

Tracking COVID-19 Symptoms Across The UK