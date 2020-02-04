ZAGG Introduces 10.2 iPad Keyboard Case ‘Messenger Folio’

During CES 2020 ZAGG introduced three keyboard cases for the 10.2-inch iPad, and today the Messenger Folio is available for purchase. It has laptop-style keys with optimal travel, backlighting, Apple Pencil holder, a rechargeable battery that lasts up to 2 years between charges, and a built-in stand.

The Messenger Folio combines protection and productivity in a slender case that fits neatly in your bag or backpack. Laptop-style keys, a long-lasting battery, and a tab for the Apple Pencil let you get down to work, and the protective case and magnetic lock let you get back up and on the move again.

It’s available for US$59.99 with free shipping.

