14-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro (18/512GB) Sees Huge $500 Discount at Best Buy

If you’ve been looking for a new MacBook Pro but can’t justify spending thousands of dollars on the latest M4 series and its costly RAM/storage upgrades, Best Buy has a fantastic deal for you. The retailer is currently offering the 14-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro at a $500 discount. Prices start at $1,399 for the 18GB RAM and 512GB storage variant.

With your purchase, you also get several freebies, including three months of Apple Music and Apple Arcade, along with two months of iCloud+ and Apple TV+.

What makes this deal attractive is how the M3 Pro MacBook Pro compares to the newer M4 model. While the M4 processor offers better efficiency and slightly better thermals, the core performance difference is almost unnoticeable for most daily and professional users.

With its 12-core CPU, 18-core GPU, and Apple Intelligence support, the M3 MacBook Pro can handle any professional or creative task. It’s fast, smooth, and future-ready.

Another standout feature is its 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, which supports ProMotion (120Hz refresh rate) and has over 1,000 nits of peak brightness. So, whether you’re a video editor or a student working outdoors, this screen perfectly meets your needs.

Apple claims a battery life of 18 hours, though realistically, you can expect a solid 14 hours of screen-on time on medium workloads.

At $1,399, this Best Buy deal is probably the best way to get that MacBook Pro performance without breaking the bank.