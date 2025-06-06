Apple Watch Series 10 [GPS 46mm case] is $100 off at Amazon

Anyone looking to elevate their smartwatch experience to the next level definitely needs to check out this offer from Amazon. You can knock $100 off the Apple Watch Series 10. Nothing gets me more excited than sniffing out a good deal, and Amazon knocking $100 off the 46mm Apple Watch Series 10 gets my blood pumping faster than running a marathon.

Keep in mind that the 46mm model is the larger older brother to the 42mm variant giving you more screen real estate for answering messages and checking your workouts.

Along with knocking a hundred bucks off the typical $429 price tag, Amazon is also offering a rather nice variety of color options and bands with this discount, including Jet Black, Rose Gold, and Titanium case options.

Not only is the Series 10 Apple’s slimmest design yet, but that gorgeous 46mm always-on Retina display is going to have thirty percent more screen area over previous models. The high-resolution screen will stay looking good as well thanks to the fast-charging capabilities of the device, offering an eighty percent charge in just thirty minutes.

Additionally, you’ll also get access to a variety of health metrics, including ECG and sleep monitoring, sleep apnea detection, and more. Along with being able to monitor your health, the Series 10 is great for monitoring your fitness, and the device comes packed with several safety features, including Fall Detection and Crash Detection.

Perfect for seniors, students, or anyone with an interest in a smart wearable, find out why the Apple Watch is one of the most popular watches in the world with this amazing deal.